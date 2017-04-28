Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Get Cozy Watching ‘The Voice’ Together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are currently filming season 12 of The Voice together, and the two coaches clearly can’t get enough of each other.

Stefani shared a sweet snap to Twitter Monday night of her beau giving her a big kiss on the cheek as they filmed a live episode of the NBC show, and things only got cuter from there.

MORE: Blake Shelton Freaks out Over Gwen Stefani on the Empire State Building

The star next used Snapchat to update fans on her activities, sharing a photo of herself posing for the camera while Shelton gazes at her adoringly.

“Watching the voice w Blake Shelton!!” she wrote.

Stefani also posted a clip of Shelton listening to a country song, with the No Doubt singer writing, “Learning about country music.”

The duo began dating in 2015 after meeting on the show, and haven’t gotten any less adorable since.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

