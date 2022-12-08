'Grey's Anatomy': Kevin McKidd's Wife Files for Divorce

Kevin McKidd's wife is ready to end her marriage for good. TMZ reports that Arielle McKidd filed legal docs to divorce the Grey's Anatomy alum. They wed in 2017, but their date of separation is currently to be determined. Her reason for the split is the typical citing of irreconcilable differences. Arielle wants joint physical and legal custody of their two young children, Aiden and Nava, and wants to discuss splitting up assets and more in mediation, versus the traditional courtroom. She is also asking the court to restore her original surname, Goldrath.

Kevin announced they were splitting up in July. He wrote in a social media post at the time: "I don't often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship. We reached this conclusion after much soul-searching and discussion. We know it's what is right for both of us."

He also praised his estranged wife in the post, writing: "Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She's one of the wisest, most intelligent, and loving people I've ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other."

Arielle is Kevin's second wife. Kevin married Jane Parker in 1999. They have two children, a daughter, and a son. The Scotland-born star officially became a U.S. citizen in 2015. They announced their separation in 2016. A year later, he married Arielle.

Kevin left Grey's Anatomy at the close of Season 18. Shortly after, he returned to his native Scotland to shoot the crime thriller, Six Four. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same title by Hideo Yokoyama, the drama tells the dark story of kidnap, corruption, betrayal and an uncompromising search for the truth as a police detective's teenage daughter goes missing.