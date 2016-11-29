Gotham Stars Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin Are Engaged

James Gordon and Leslie Thompkins are getting hitched! Or rather, the actors who play them, Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin, are.

Earlier this year, the duo welcome their first child, Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan. This is the first marriage for McKenzie and second for Baccarin.

In case you haven’t been watching Gotham, you might recognize McKenzie as the former star of The OC and might remember Baccarin from her role in the box office-breaking Deadpool.

Ironically enough, the duo confirmed their engagement at the 2016 Gotham Independent Film Awards, with Baccarin proudly displaying her newly acquired engagement ring.

This article was originally published on comicbook.com.