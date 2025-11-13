‘Gossip Girl’ Actor Weds ‘Moulin Rouge!’ Actress

Broadway stars Aaron Tveit and Ericka Yang are married. The actors tied the knot in a classic New York City wedding.

They shared exclusive photos and an interview with Variety. Sparks flew when they worked together on stage while rehearsing for the 2009 Tony Awards, with their love transitioning to real life.

“We were introduced by mutual friends, after both asking who the other person was,” Ericka said of their early days. “We went on a couple of fun dates, but were both so young. It didn’t go much further, as neither of us was interested in a serious relationship.” They’d reconnect a decade later while filming Moulin Rouge!

“It was a slow burn, developing as a friendship and then realizing we were completely in love,” Aaron said. “Even though I am from New York and Ericka is from Canada, we connected over similar upbringings, backgrounds, and moving to New York at the same time in our lives. Besides us both being in the same industry, we found that we both shared a love for the simple things: being at home, cooking meals together, spending time with our families, and traveling.”

He proposed to her in 2023 while on a romantic date on a rooftop. They welcomed a baby girl the following year and opted to put off planning a big wedding while they grew accustomed to parenthood.

As for why they chose New York City for their wedding, they said it was only natural. “We wanted to keep it simple: Close to home, delicious food, good music, and our favorite people,” Ericka explained.

Their wedding was mixed with modern and traditional flairs. On the wedding day, they got ready in separate hotel rooms at The Carlyle. “This was the one traditional aspect I wanted for the wedding—not seeing Ericka in her wedding dress until she walked down the aisle,” says Aaron. Their daughter served as their flower girl.