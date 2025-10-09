‘Real Housewives’ Favorite Joins Broadway Production

Kandi Burruss stays booked and busy. She’s proving time and again why Andy Cohen once coined her the most business savvy cast member to come out of any Real Housewives franchise.

Outside of music, Burruss has expanded her entrepreneurial profile to include sex toys, retail, cosmetics, food and beverage, acting, and producing films, reality shows, and Tony nominated Broadway productions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, she’s getting on the Broadway stage. The XSCAPE front runner has joined the cast of & Juliet as Angélique, and will appear in a limited run from Dec. 11 to March 8, 2026. She originally made her Broadway debut in Chicago as Roxie Hart in 2018.

Burruss has produced a handful of Broadway shows and musicals, including The Piano Lesson, The Wiz, and Othello. The Grammy-winner has penned hits like Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills,” TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Ariana Grande’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

Regarding her role in & Juliet, Burruss said in a statement, “I could not be more thrilled to return to the Broadway stage in this incredible musical. As a songwriter myself, I am such a fan of Max Martin’s genius mind, and to get to come back to Broadway in this joyful musical that celebrates his catalog is a dream come true.”

She also celebrated in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of the announcement along with the caption, “I’ve been wanting to go back to the Broadway stage for a while now & Im so excited to join the cast of @andjulietbway! This is gonna be so fun. Yall gotta come see me in NYC!

“[And] the 2nd swipe was a message from my friend @brandin.jay! It made me smile today. Looking forward to yall seeing the show!” Famous faces such as Basketball Wives alum Tami Roman, RHOA’s Drew Sidora, Sherri Shepherd, and RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey all shared their well wishes.