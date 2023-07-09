'Good Morning America' Alum TJ Holmes Reportedly Facing 'Bitter' Divorce With Ex Marilee Fiebig

Former Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes hasn't said much since he and his girlfriend Amy Robach left the network after their relationship went public. Both were separated at the time, but Holmes allegedly cut things a bit closer than Robach and caught his ex off guard. Marilee Fiebig was reportedly "blindsided" by Holmes' relationship with his former co-host, with the divorce filing in December cementing the reality.

While Fiebig has not officially responded to the divorce petition yet, a source tells Radar Online that she is collecting and prepping for a "scorched Earth" legal fight. "Marilee is going to try and take him for everything he's worth. She's secured a top-flight legal team to make sure she gets every penny she can," the source alleged. "Believe me, a tidal wave is coming!"

Fiebig and Holmes were married for 12 years before the divorce filing. And when reports say she was blindsided, they aren't kidding. "She did not know he was having an affair...[she] continues to be disappointed by his lack of discretion and respect for her and their marriage," a source told Us Weekly back in March. "[Marilee] knows he's definitely not coming back. She feels disrespected because they are all over each other in photos and she's hurt because she sees it's the real deal and knows now he's not going to reconcile with her."

Fiebig recently dropped Holmes from her name and seems like she's prepping to take her husband to the cleaners with the divorce. She is also reportedly taking notes on Holmes and Robach's relationship as it plays out publicly. "They seem to be reveling in the PDA making out on a recent vacation in Mexico and also at an outdoor NYC restaurant," the source told the outlet. "Marilee has been watching all of this and she finds it very offensive."

This stands in contrast to comments made by her attorney, Stephanie Lehman back in December. "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her 9-year-old daughter," her statement read. "To that end, T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible.

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year," the statement concluded.