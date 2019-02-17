‘Glee’ Alum Darren Criss Marries Longtime Girlfriend Mia Swier

Darren Criss, who played Blaine on Glee, tied the knot this weekend with his longtime girlfriend Mia Swier.

Criss and Swier made it official in an intimate ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana, according to a report by PEOPLE. Close friends and family were in attendance, and that included some of Criss’ fellow Glee alumni, such as Lea Michelle, John Stamos, Chord Overstreet and Harry Shum Jr.

It is unclear why Criss and Swier chose New Orleans for their big day. The happy couple runs a piano bar in Los Angeles, in addition to their work in the entertainment industry. Swier has worked on TV, short films and music videos as a director, editor, producer and actress.

Criss and Swier have been dating for about eight years, and both were eager to take the leap into marriage. Criss proposed last year, and he gushed about Swier’s “yes” on Instagram.

“Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” he wrote. “And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage.”

Criss spoke to several reporters about his love life after the engagement. At the time, told Us Weekly that betrothal “Feels great.”

“I think for any young man preparing for marriage, it’s best to get used to saying ‘whatever you want, dear,” he joked. “So I’m perfecting my ‘Yes, dears,’ and ‘whatever you want!’ Whatever makes her happy makes me happy.”

He later admitted that the proposal was no big surprise, and it may have even come a while before the official announcement online. Criss told Esquire that this occasion “was a long time coming.”

Of course, Criss and Swier have more to celebrate than just their nuptials. This year, Criss took home an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Criss played Andrew Cunanan, the infamous killer. Criss was the first Filipino-American to win a Golden Globe, which he spoke about with Deadline at the award show.

“I’ve said this before, but being half Filipino is one of my favorite things about me. I feel like I have been given a superhero cape and I am glad to step up to that plate,” he said. “It’s a great privilege — and I am proud to be part of that.”