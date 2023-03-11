Gisele Bundchen's Sultry Pole Dance Should Be Clear Message She's Fine Without Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen has wasted little time getting back on the modeling scene and living her life after her split from Tom Brady. The 42-year-old supermodel recently showed off why she holds that distinction by doing a bit of pole dancing for the Italian brand Arezzo.

Bundchen wore her hair down long, and dressed in a few revealing outfits, including this long-sleeved thong body suit and knee-high boot combo. The message seems clear, but the caption on the post drove it home. "She's back and stronger than ever!" it reads.

According to Fox News, Bundchen has been working hard on her body and keeping busy in the wake of her divorce from the NFL great. This includes appearing on the cover of Vogue Italia in wild form, returning to the red carpet in December, and even finding time to return to see family in Brazil. She's even rumored to be dating again.

The former Victoria's Secret star is not slowing down and she's also keeping positive, sharing some key life advice in the wake of her divorce. "Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It's about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions," "When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better...It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy you are nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!"

And as for her relationship with Brady and possible reconciliation, people shouldn't hold their breath. "The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele's complaints about Tom putting football before family, so he decided to show her he's willing to focus on them before taking the job at FOX," a source alleged. "His only goal right now is to get his family back...[Giselle] can say she's happier than ever."

Brady has been somewhat busy himself, enjoying time with his children and preparing for his post-football career. That does involve a position with Fox Sports, but it does not include stand-up comedy.