Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrate Two-Year Anniversary With New Photo

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are going strong after two trips around the sun.

The 22-year-old model and the 24-year-old singer celebrated two years together on Sunday, Nov. 12.

To commemorate, Hadid shared a clip of the pair kissing on her Instagram story. “Two years with my favorite human,” she wrote on top of the Boomerang.

The celebrity couple began dating in 2015 and have been inseparable since.

“We actually met at a friend’s birthday party a few years ago, and then he was in New York to come to the Victoria’s Secret show and ended up not coming. I was like, ‘I’ll play it cool. I’ll go to the afterparty.’ He wasn’t there,” Hadid told Ellen DeGeneres of their relationship’s beginnings.

“We played it cool for about 10 minutes, and then I was like, ‘You’re really cute,’” she continued. “We connected really quickly.” The pair went on their first official date about a week later.

Though they’re dubbed as a power couple amongst young Hollywood stars, Malik admitted that he isn’t into that label, despite how well Hadid handles being in the spotlight.

“I can understand how it can look, that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple.’ That’s not something I want to be a part of,” the former One Direction member told the Evening Standard earlier this year. “I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me.”

Before Malik and and Hadid got together, he was engaged to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards. He proposed in August 2013 but they split in summer 2015.

Throughout Malik and Hadid’s relationship, stories of jealousy and feuds with Edwards haven’t rested, but Malik doesn’t pay any mind to the chaos.

“When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s—t,” Malik said of Hollywood drama. “We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.”

