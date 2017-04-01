Gavin Rossdale Caught Packing on PDA With German Model Sophia Thomalla

Is Gavin Rossdale dating a model?

The rocker, 51, was spotted with a new lady for the first time since his split from wife Gwen Stefani in 2015.

Rossdale was seen kissing and walking arm in arm through the streets of London with German model Sophia Thomalla, 27, earlier this week.

A source close to the singer told PEOPLE, “they’re friends,” despite their intimate moment.

Although Rossdale hasn’t publicly dated someone since his divorce, Gwen Stefani is in a serious relationship with fellow Voice judge Blake Shelton.

Rossdale and Stefani share three children, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

Last year, the Bush frontman opened up about his divorce, saying, “I just think that life is really complex, and it just works its way, and it’s impossible to unravel all that time; it’s impossible to think about that.”

He added, “It’s just the way that it goes sometimes, and it’s sad. I think that 20 years and three amazing children is quite incredible in and of itself. That’s being an optimist about it.”

