Garth Brooks Dishes on the CMA Awards Kiss He Laid on Wife Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks can’t keep his hands off his wife Trisha Yearwood!

During Wednesday’s CMA Awards, Brooks showed that he can still rule the country stage alongside Yearwood, but it was the passionate kiss he gave her after their duet performance that had everyone talking.

Brooks told PEOPLE he didn’t realize the cameras were still rolling when he planted the kiss. “I’ve wanted to do that for a hundred years,” he says. “Usually when we sing together, we stand back and bow but I just want to eat her alive! I thought she did so well and she was so gorgeous and I actually thought the cameras were off us — that’s why I did it. And that was probably one of the best kisses I ever got from her!”

The couple sang a string of country classics from Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash duet “Jackson” to George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s “Golden Rings.” Brooks also went on to win the CMA Entertainer of the Year award later that evening!

They are the definition of true love!