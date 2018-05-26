‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Members Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Announce Wedding Date

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have set a wedding date. The two on-screen and off-screen lovers will tie the knot on Saturday, June 23.

According to the BBC, the date was posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Leslie’s father, councillor Seb Leslie, owns a castle in his constituency.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Harington and Leslie met on the set of Game of Thrones. They announced their engagement in September, three years after Leslie left the show. While her character, Wildling Ygritte, was killed off after 17 episodes, Harington’s Jon Snow remains alive (after being revived once) and will appear in the show’s final season in 2019.

In an interview with Esquire last year, Harington revealed that the two already decided to move in together and were considering New York as their new home.

“I’ve moved in with my best friend, Rose,” Haringotn said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last summer. “So, I’m very, very happy and it’s going well. She has all sorts of ideas for the house…. I said to her, because she moved into my house, ‘Look, darling, this is important that it’s our space, that it feels like our space, that you haven’t just moved into mine. Move anything you want around—change anything, chuck anything out.”

He continued, “I went to the shops and I came back and said, ‘What did you decide?’ And she said, ‘We’re moving the kitchen downstairs.’”

Harington is “a great man,” Leslie told The Telegraph. “I’m very proud of him. There’s an understanding that comes with the job, an understanding of being busy and when you have to say ‘Sorry, I’m just going to bugger off for two months to film.’”

Harington also admitted he fell in love while filming scenes in Iceland with Leslie.

“The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season. Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” Harington told L’Uomo Vogue in 2016. If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it’s becomes very easy to fall in love…”

While Harington will not be in action as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones until next year, you can catch Leslie on CBS All Access’ The Good Fight. Leslie stars as Maia Rindell on the Good Wife spin-off. The show was picked up for a third season earlier this month.

The final season of Game of Thrones debuts on HBO in 2019. A recent on-set photo showed Harington kissing his co-star, Emilia Clarke, during production.

Photo credit: C Flanigan/Getty Images