Frances Bean Cobain Battles for Ownership of Kurt Cobain’s Guitar in Divorce

Frances Bean Cobain‘s divorce battle with Isaiah Silva is over, but there are still some issues to iron out, including the ownership of a Kurt Cobain acoustic guitar.

On Thursday, a Los Angeles judge declared the two officially divorced. However, the terms of spousal support, attorney’s fees and division of property still have to be confirmed, according to documents TMZ obtained.

One particular sticking point is an acoustic guitar once owned by Cobain’s father, the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Silva claims he owns the 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic guitar, but Cobain isn’t giving up easily.

TMZ previously reported in January 2017 that Cobain was fighting to keep it, calling it a “priceless family heirloom.” Silva claims Cobain gave it to her as a wedding gift, but Cobain denies doing so.

The guitar is the same one Kurt Cobain used for Nirvana‘s legendary MTV Unplugged episode, recorded in 1993. The guitar is believed to be worth several million dollars.

Cobain and Silva were married in June 2014, and split in March 2016, reports the New York Post. As E! News reported at the time, Cobain said in court documents that Silva shouldn’t receive any of the money from her father’s $450 million estate.

The 25-year-old Cobain is the only child of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love. She’s worked as a model and artist.

As for Silva, he is a member of the group The Eeries, who had a Billboard Alternative Songs chart hit with the 2014 single “Cool Kid.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @spacewitch666