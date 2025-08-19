Florence Pugh Is Engaged to ‘Animal Kingdom’ Star, Report Claims

Wedding bells may be ringing for Florence Pugh, as a new report claims the Thunderbolts* star is engaged to Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole.

The Sun reported on Aug. 3 that Pugh, 29, and Cole, 29, are set to be wed after almost a year of dating away from the spotlight. The pair was first romantically linked in September 2024, when they were spotted attending an afterparty in East London together.

“Finn and Florence have been in a bubble getting to know each other away from the spotlight,” the outlet’s source said. “They are both putting everything into their careers but have found something special between them.”

Florence Pugh attends a cocktail party to celebrate Stuart Vevers, Creative Director of Coach, as he receives his OBE Award on June 26, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sam Simpson/Getty Images for Coach)

In April, Pugh, 29, confirmed in a cover interview for Harper’s Bazaar UK‘s May issue that she was currently in love.

“I’m more sympathetic to the people who are in love with me, because it’s not easy!” the Midsommar star said at the time, admitting, “I’m tricky — I’m always busy, I can never make dates.”

“But,” she continued, “it’s not good enough for me to ask someone to just accept that. I’ll just end up alone. I don’t want that — I want a family.”

The Academy Award-nominated actress also confirmed to British Vogue in an October 2024 cover interview that she was dating someone, but she declined to reveal their name.

“We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster,” she said at the time. “I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that.”

Finn Cole attends the match between Como 1907 and FC Internazionale at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium on May 23, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images for Como 1907)

Prior to her current romance, Pugh was linked to photographer Charlie Gooch, from whom she split in 2023 after a year of dating. She also dated Scrubs star Zach Braff for three years before they split in 2022.

During her interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the Little Women actress referenced the “scary break-up” she went through after her split from Braff, which occurred as she began filming the 2024 film We Live in Time.

“I think that movie forced me to realize I can’t wait for people anymore. I can’t accept this version of love,” she explained. “I have to help myself.”