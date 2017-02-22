‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Breaks up With Boyfriend Gary Anderson

(Photo: Instagram / christinaelmoussa)

Christina El Moussa is single again!

The Flip or Flop star has called it quits with her contractor boyfriend, Gary Anderson, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind,” the HGTV star’s rep tells ET. “She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself.”

MORE: ‘Flip or Flop’s’ Christina El Moussa Makes First Public Appearance With Boyfriend Gary Anderson

El Moussa and Anderson were seen in public together for the first time earlier this month. This was her first relationship post-split from husband Tarek. The two announced their separation in December and are divorcing after seven years of marriage.

Tarek and Christina have continued to work together after their split and are filming season 7 of their HGTV show. They are committed to keeping a civil relationship and co-parenting their two children, 6-year-old Taylor and 1-year-old Hayden.

Can’t get enough HGTV? Check out or Womanista Approved list of DIYs while you keep up on the drama.

Related:

‘Flip or Flop’s’ Tarek and Christina El Moussa Make First Public Appearance Together Since Divorce Filing

Tarek El Moussa Denies He Was Suicidal During Gun Incident

Tarek El Moussa Reveals Secret Battle With Cancer