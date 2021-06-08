Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham Getting Divorced, Ending 21-Year Marriage

✖

Lindsey Buckingham's wife of two decades has filed for divorce from the Fleetwood Mac guitarist. Kristen Messner filed for divorce after 21 years of marriage. According to TMZ, the papers were filed in an L.A. County court and it's unclear at this time if the two have discussed any terms yet regarding their split.

The couple share three children together, Leelee, William, and Stella. While Leelee and William are adults, Stella is still 17 years old, so there may or may not be child custody terms to negotiate depending on how long everything takes to work out. In the midst of his divorce, the 71-year-old recently announced his new self-titled album saying he's been meaning to push it out for a few years now. "My new self-titled album is one I've been intending to get out for a couple of years now, but on more than one occasion, unforeseen circumstances necessitated a postponement of plans. Now that we're back in gear, I'm thrilled to finally be sharing new music with my listeners!"

My new self-titled album is one I’ve been intending to get out for a couple of years now, but on more than one occasion, unforeseen circumstances necessitated a postponement of plans. Now that we’re back in gear, I’m thrilled to finally be sharing new music with my listeners! pic.twitter.com/0LAL9bho7D — Lindsey Buckingham (@LBuckingham) June 8, 2021

Someone else going through a very public divorce is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. After months of rumors that the two were heading for a break up, it was officially announced in February of this year when Kardashian filed the papers. It's been unclear for a while now on what exactly brought them to this place in their marriage. Since West's presidential run that was very short-lived, some thought after he accused his estranged wife and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, of attempting to lock him up, along with a string of insults and accusations, that that was the reason for their downfall. However, on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where the mom-of-four was seen crying over her heartbreak, she told her sisters that he needed to be with someone who could be there for him and support him in his career moves, indication she may have too busy of a schedule to be there fully for him.

West recently moved to Montana to get out of Los Angeles, however, Kardashian seems to want to stay in Calabasas with the rest of her family as she's close enough to the city to go in-and-out when needed. Although the two plan on going their separate ways, Kardashian and other members of her family have flooded to social media to wish the rapper a big happy birthday, with Kardashian even noting that she will love the father of her children for "life."