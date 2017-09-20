Fergie Confesses It Was ‘Weird’ Pretending to Be With Josh Duhamel After Split

Fergie and Josh Duhamel revealed last week that they had separated after eight years of marriage, sharing a statement announcing the news. The couple had separated earlier this year, and Fergie revealed that it was time to share the news, as things were getting “weird.”

“Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions,” the singer told PEOPLE on Tuesday.

Fergie is currently promoting her upcoming album, Double Dutchess, and explained that it was tough to have her personal life making headlines.

“We’re great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird,” she continued, adding, “there’s no perfect time so we just decided to do it.”

As for whether the duo timed their announcement to coincide with the singer’s album promo, Fergie joked that Duhamel could take that question.

“I don’t know, you can ask him, but it was just getting a little weird to laugh through the first date questions,” she said.

Fergie and Duhamel wed in 2009 and share son Axl, 4, with Fergie sharing that co-parenting their son is “so great.”

“We just wanted to get adjusted in private,” she explained. “[And Axl’s school has helped as] we have a co-op so Josh and I would walk there several times before the school season. So I get to learn from the teachers and see how he reacts in a group of friends that he knows. And I get to help out and serve them snacks and clean the dishes. We have fun, we get down and dirty and read the stories with our costumes. You get down in the sand and get dirty — I love it. I love that part of it all.”

In the couple’s original statement, they explained that they decided to separate earlier this year and wanted to keep the news private as their family adjusted.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the statement read, via PEOPLE. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

