FBI Weighing Whether to Investigate Brad Pitt Airplane Incident

After it was reported Wednesday that Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, multiple allegations surfaced about the actor’s behavior leading up to the split. Now, the FBI is allegedly deciding whether or not to investigate an incident that occurred while Pitt was on an airplane with his children, Variety reports.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the FBI was notified of a “child welfare incident” involving Pitt on an international flight last week, involving “unruly behavior” by Pitt with his child present. After the notification, the FBI has been gathering information to determine whether or not to investigate the matter, the organization said in a statement Thursday to Variety.

“In response to your inquiry regarding allegations within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States; specifically, an aircraft carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI is continuing to gather facts and will evaluate whether an investigation at the federal level will be pursued,” the FBI said.

According to court documents, Jolie is requesting full custody of the pair’s six children.

“I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the wellbeing of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time,” Pitt said in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday.