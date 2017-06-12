‘Fantastic Four’ Co-Stars Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Are Engaged

It might be rigged. We were just “emergency diverted” here pic.twitter.com/4OBBgMWdup — Jamie Bell (@1jamiebell) October 22, 2016

This is going to be one fantastic wedding!

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell, who played Sue Storm and The Thing respectively, in Fantastic Four are getting married, E! News reports.

The talented duo met on the set of the movie in 2014 and began dating. They first sparked engagement rumors last year, but denied that they were getting hitched until releasing a statement this Friday.

#FantasticFour #KateMara A photo posted by Kate Mara (@katemaraa) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Bell was previously married to Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood and shares a son with her.

