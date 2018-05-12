Fans Blast Kaley Cuoco Over Latest Dehydration Photos With Fiance Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook took some heat in more ways than one on Thursday, after Cuoco posted a photo of the two getting treated for dehydration.

After the sitcom star posted a pair of photos on Instagram, showing herself and Cook each with an IV in their arms, fans took to the comments section to remark on their extreme method of recovery.

“It’s been a hot, exciting but tiring first few days at the [Kentucky Horse Park],” Cuoco wrote. “So I just wanna thank [Hydrate Lexington] for arriving late at night to give me and [Karl Cook] some fluids! This is not a paid ad, just a thank you to this awesome company. Everyone knows I hate needles, but this was easy and we are feeling [100]!”

Fans were appalled that Cuoco and Cook would go to such lengths to recover, with most sharing she could have simply drunk a ton of water instead of seeking at-home IV treatment.

“Why not just drink water?” a fan asked. “Doesn’t involve any needles.”

“You know there’s this old school thing called ‘drinking water,’” quipped another person. “Surely not cool enough for hip billionaires and definitely not crazy enough for Americans but hey – try it sometimes! This is not a paid advice! Next time I’ll tell you about ‘food’ and why you might eat it.”

“Is drinking a peasant job now?” joked another person.

“Are you too good to drink actual water now or just too f—ing lazy?” read one comment.

The company that Cuoco tagged, Revive Medical: IV Treatments, reposted her photos, writing, “Great to be able to help these strangers from out of town!”

The company specializes in hydration for sporting events, posting photos from triatholons and other taxing actiivities. Cuoco herself is in Kentucky for some extreme horseback-riding, and she and Cook didn’t let their thirst stop them

Cuoco is a lifelong horseback-riding enthusiast, and has posted a number of pictures at the Kentucky Horse Park in the past several days. Apparently, the couple needed quick relief for the dehydration symptoms, as they were back at it the next morning, trotting all over the course with other equestrians. Cuoco posted pictures and videos showing her skill as a rider, plugging a few photographers and products in the niche sporting world.

Cuoco just celebrated the end of The Big Bang Theory season 11 last week with Sheldon and Amy’s wedding. Now, she and Cook are preparing for their own nuptials.