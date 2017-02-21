Fans Are Gushing Over Mariska Hargitay’s Selfie With Husband Peter Hermann

Mariska Hargitay continues to post photos on social media that make her fans smile.

The Law & Order: SVU star took a break from filming this weekend and enjoyed some time with her husband and friends in Park City, Utah. The actress shared plenty of photos from her winter ski trip including a selfie with her husband Peter Hermann, E! News reports.

On Sunday afternoon, Mariska and Peter were riding a ski lift when they snapped their adorable pic.

“#CouplesSkikend #YouChairLiftMeUp #YoutahBest #SnowbodyIdRatherBeWith #SkiSquadGoals #APerfectMounTen,” she captioned the photo. “#Olympics2018HereWeCome #PetersPics #Selfie #HeHasLongerArms #WearYourHelmets.”

The hashtag queen also shared a solo selfie and a picture with Chef Marc Murphy.

“#Chairgatay #Hargisnow #Hargislopes #GoingStraightToTheTop #ItsSnowPeaknic #PeakABoo #SPeakEasy #SlopeHope #SkisTheLimit #LongSkikend #ColdAndBold,” she wrote alongside her solo picture.

These puns are too good!

