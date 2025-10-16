‘Family Matters’ Star Is Divorcing His Wife

Family Matters star Bryton James filed for divorce from wife Jahaira James Monday after less than a year of marriage.

The 39-year-old actor, who played Richie Crawford on the iconic sitcom, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for his split from Jahaira, as per documents obtained by TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryton and Jahaira tied the knot in March, and the Young and the Restless star listed their date of separation as just three months later in June. The pair doesn’t share any children together, and Bryton is asking the court to deny either party spousal support. He is also requesting that Jahaira restore her former name once the divorce is finalized.

FAMILY MATTERS cast in 1996: DARIUS MCCLARY, JO MARIE PAYTON, REGINALD VELJOHNSON, KELLIE SHANYGNE WILLIAMS, ROSETTA LENOIRE, ORLANDO BROWN, Bryton James, MICHELLE THOMAS AND JALEEL WHITE. (CREDIT: ABC PHOTO ARCHIVES/BOB D’AMICO)

After his time on Family Matters, Bryton joined The Young and the Restless in 2004, taking on the role of Devon Hamilton. The actor was awarded a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2007 and in 2020 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Bryton was previously married to Ashley Leisinger from 2011 to 2014, tying the knot in a ceremony officiated by his The Young and the Restless co-star Christian LeBlanc prior to their divorce three years later.

Bryton James attends the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In 2021, the actor told the State of Mind with Maurice Benard podcast that he didn’t see another marriage in his future.

“I don’t think I’d get married again because I have different ideas about the institution of marriage and where it comes from and what it’s about,” he said. “I’m not against it, but I just don’t think I would do it again.”

“And also, I’ve learned a lot about myself and how I feel about children. It’s something that I’ve always kind of known that I didn’t want to have children, but it wasn’t something that has been as concrete as it is now,” he continued. “And it’s taken my experiences of being with people and really facing it.”