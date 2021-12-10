Faith Hill Praises Husband Tim McGraw for Helping With Late Father Before His Death

Faith Hill was so thankful to have husband Tim McGraw by her side for the passing of her father, Ted Perry, in 2019. The country star, 54, whose mother died in 2016, told PEOPLE that her husband was instrumental in caring for her father during his decline due to Lewy body dementia, which felt like a “long passing” to Hill.

“It’s difficult to lose parents just a couple of years apart and watch them pass right in front of you,” she continued. “My dad had Lewy body dementia and it was difficult to watch a man you know be someone that you don’t recognize.” For Hill, handling her father’s death was made slightly easier due to how involved McGraw was in his final days.

“My dad adored Tim and Tim would visit him daily,” she explained. “He was so present for the passing of both my parents. You reveal yourself when you are going through struggles and that’s just another layer of partnership.” McGraw’s own father, major league pitcher Tug McGraw, died in 2004, while his mother Betty turned 73 in March.

The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer told the magazine he’s struggled to control his drinking over the years but has leaned on Hill during those difficult times. The Grammy winner credits his wife with helping him realize he had an issue and confront it 13 years ago. “It’s always a struggle. It’s never not a struggle,” he said. “Those demons always come back. But you always have a partner that’s willing to fight them with you. We made a commitment to each other a long time ago that we’re not going to give up. It’s too easy to give up.”

Looking back on their 25 years of marriage, McGraw said he feels “fortunate and blessed and grateful” for daughters Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20, as well as “all the things we’ve gone through, the ups and downs.” Hill added, “When you love someone, you commit to be there for them for the highs, the lows, anytime. You face the struggles.”

McGraw and Hill are currently preparing to debut their first joint acting project, Yellowstone prequel 1883, premiering Dec. 19 on Paramount +. The series goes back in time to follow the Dutton ancestors on their journey west to Montana, starring McGraw as James Dutton and Hill as his wife, Margaret Dutton.