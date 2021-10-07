Tim McGraw Admits He Had to Propose to Faith Hill Multiple Times Before She Said Yes

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have come a long way in their marriage from the “Highway Don’t Care” artist’s multiple denied proposals! Celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, McGraw let fans in on how he asked the “This Kiss” singer to marry him several times before she actually agreed to be his wife.

In a TikTok McGraw posted Wednesday, the country star revealed he had been turned down for marriage by Hill a number of times while dating, as she didn’t want to get involved any more seriously with someone in the same business. “We dated for a while and I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times but she kept saying ‘no,’” he explained in the video. “She said, ‘I’m not gonna get involved with another country singer, it’s just not gonna work out.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was a sweet candid moment at a country music festival that ended up sealing the deal for the Grammy winner. “They had these trailer houses set up. I’m getting ready to go on stage, and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it. She’s standing there, and we’re talking, and I said, ‘Look, let’s get married,’” McGraw continued. “And she says, ‘You’re asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house.’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s pretty apropos if you think about it.’ She goes, ‘Are you serious?’ And I said, ‘Well yeah, I’m serious.’”

It was then that McGraw got called out to go on stage and perform. After coming back to the trailer, he noticed that Hill wasn’t waiting for him, but had left her answer in an adorable way. “I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room and Faith wasn’t there, but I looked at the mirror. In lipstick, it said, ‘Yes! I’m gonna be your wife,’” McGraw recalled, visibly getting emotional. “And we still have that mirror. And it was the best day of my life, that’s for sure.”

McGraw and Hill would go on to get married in 1996 and later welcomed three daughters, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 19. Celebrating 25 years Wednesday, McGraw wrote on Instagram, “5 years later and it’s still the best day of my life. Thanks for going on this journey with me. Love you Faith.” Rita Wilson wished the couple well in the comments, writing, “We love you and celebrate in the blessing of a long marriage full of love. And we love you both.”