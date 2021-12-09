Faith Evans Hit Backs Hard After Her Ex Requests Spousal Support

Faith Evans isn’t bowing down to her estranged husband Stevie J’s request for spousal support. Many were shocked to discover that the Love & Hip Hop star filed divorce documents in LA after just three years of marriage. Stevie, a hip-hop music producer turned reality star, listed the couple’s date of separation as Oct. 19, 2021. Per Stevie, the reason for the divorce is “irreconcilable differences.” But the biggest shocker was his request for Evans to pay him spousal support amid their ongoing proceedings. In the documents, Stevie requests that a judge not grant Evans any financial support from him. Evans is firing back and asking a judge to deny his request.

In Evans’ response, her date of separation contradicts Stevie’s. Madame Noire reports that Evans cites the date of separation as May 29, 2020, over a year before Stevie’s official filing. Evans is requesting that “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation.” She states that she does not know the exact nature of such assets and debts but once she finds out, she will amend her petition or supplement it at the time of trial.

It’s unclear if Evans and Stevie have a prenuptial agreement. If they do not have a prenup, they will be required to split all income earned during their marriage 50/50 under California law.

Their marriage has been riddled with rumors and issues. Last year, Evans was arrested for domestic battery after cops were called to their home. The charges were later dropped. In recent weeks, a video leaked of Stevie yelling obscenities toward Evans and accusing her of cheating. He later apologized on Instagram. The apology video has since been deleted. Despite their divorce proceedings, Evans has continued to post pictures and videos of the two on her Instagram, leading many to believe they are potentially reconciling or still living together.

This is Stevie J’s first marriage. She is the widow of hip-hop icon, The Notorious B.I.G. She was also previously married to Todd Russaw. Evans and Stevie do not have any children together.