Eva Mendes Sparks Rumors She and Longtime Boyfriend Ryan Gosling Got Married

Have Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling finally tied the knot? As PEOPLE noted, Mendes is sparking rumors that she and Gosling have wed thanks to a tattoo that she's sporting on Instagram. Gosling and Mendes have been together for 11 years and share two daughters together — Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6.

On Tuesday, Mendes posted a photo of herself showing off her ink. In the snap, she stands with her left arm across her face so that fans can see the new tattoo on her wrist. If you look closely, you'll notice that her new tattoo reads, "de Gosling." PEOPLE noted that this could signify that she's now "Mrs. Gosling," as in Hispanic culture "de" or "of" unifies a woman's last name with her husband's upon marriage. While this could very well mean that Mendes and Gosling have gotten married, neither of the two actors has confirmed that to be the case. Furthermore, "de Gosling" could be a tie back to Mendes' two daughters, who have their father's last name.

The Hitch star let the photo do the talking. She captioned it with a pair of black heart emojis and some daggers. Interestingly enough, Mendes has actually shown off this ink before. Back in September, she posted a photo in which she grabbed a flower, and the tattoo on her left wrist was on display.

Mendes and Gosling have been linked together ever since they met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011. They welcomed their daughter Esmeralda Amada in 2014 and their second daughter Amada Lee in 2016. Gosling and Mendes may take a private stance when it comes to their personal lives, but they have spoken out about their family on a few occasions over the years. Most recently, Mendes spoke with PEOPLE in August about her partnership with Skura Style. When asked about what she considers to be home, she replied, "my man and my kids." Mendes added, "Wherever they are, that's just what it is." In 2020, Mendes opened up about why she and Gosling are so private when it comes to their two daughters. After a fan asked her about the topic on Instagram, she responded that it's really about setting a boundary.

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," Mendes said at the time, per E! News. "I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."