Ryan Gosling Gets Candid About His Family in Rare Admission

In a rare occasion, Ryan Gosling opened up about his family life with Eva Mendes in his latest interview for GQ UK. Mendes and Gosling have been together for years and share two children together: Amada, 5, and Esmeralda, 7. The actor reveals how the addition of the two kids has taught him about the value of time –– especially during the pandemic.

"I feel like I need more time to process it. But we have two kids, so we spend a lot of our time trying to keep them entertained," he told the outlet.

"Time, in general, is something I think about a lot now," he continued. "My kids are growing up so fast I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to."

Gosling admits that he's doing "more acting in quarantine than in our films" to keep his two little ones busy. "Tougher crowd, though," he joked of his two daughters. Both of whom, he says "were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best."

As for the kids' favorite film of their parents', Gosling answered: "My Brother The Pig was a big hit." The 1999 movie stars his 47-year-old actress wife. It's about a boy who turns into a pig, but there are no hard feelings about their choice. "I highly recommend it, by the way. Eva's amazing in it."

The family has typically led a private life, which Mendes opened up about in April of last year on Instagram. "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life," Mendes said in a quick comment. "And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent. As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private."