Eva Mendes Seemingly Confirms She and Ryan Gosling Got Married

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been uber-private about their decades-long relationship. After fueling speculation that she and The Gray Man star were married when she took to Instagram to show off a tattoo on her inner wrist that read, "de gosling," many fans were cheering. In Hispanic culture, women can add "de" — or "of" — to their last name after getting married. The Hitch star seemingly confirmed that she and Gosling secretly tied the knot. While promoting the Ronald McDonald House charity on Today Australia, the 48-year-old actress referred to Gosling as her "husband" after being asked about her time Down Under.

"I'm loving it here," Mendes said. "Everybody is amazing, everybody is welcoming us, it's been so beautiful. My husband Ryan is here … and our children are here, we're having the best time." Mendes and Gosling are parents of two children: Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6. Later in the interview, she joked about her "ordinary" looking husband after hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon played a shirtless clip of Gosling from Crazy, Stupid, Love. "Yeah, that's my life, unfortunately," she shot back. "And he's a great cook, and he bakes. I got the short end of the stick, didn't I!"

The two began dating in 2011 after being friends for several years. They starred in the film The Place Beyond the Pines together, which premiered in Sept. 2012 at the Toronto Film Festival. Mendes gave birth to the couple's first child in 2014. She admitted in an interview with Women's Health Magazine that she never intended to have children until she began dating Gosling.

"Then it made sense for me to have… not kids, but his kids," she said at the time. "It was very specific to him." They welcomed their second daughter in 2016. Regarding marriage, Mendes revealed that she wanted things to happen organically.