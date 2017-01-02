Eric Decker Posts Sweet Message to Jessie James Decker Amid Tough Football Season

A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Sep 18, 2016 at 9:27am PDT

Eric Decker may not be playing football right now, but in a new Instagram post, he shared that he has everything he needs.

Decker took to the social media platform on New Year’s Day to share a sweet message to wife Jessie James Decker and their family. Decker posted a photo of the couple’s two children, Vivianne and Eric II, along with a captioning reflecting on his experiences in 2016.

In October, the NFL player suffered a season-ending injury that left him unable to finish the season with the New York Jets, E! News shares, but the wide receiver noted that the break from football has allowed him to realize what truly matters.

“2016 has brought me so many joys, laughter, challenges and appreciation to my life!” he began. “Having football taken from me and going thru 2 surgeries has made me step back and be thankful for everything I have in my life! To live in the moment and take nothing for granted!”

Eric then included a sweet shoutout to his wife and kids, writing, “Mostly, I am thankful for my mama bear @jessiejamesdecker and these cheese-in nuggets we created!” He continued, “They are my heart, my purpose and my motivation! Y’all enjoy your night! Take a moment and reflect on where u are and what your purpose is!”

Jessie also used Instagram over the weekend, sharing a snap of herself walking with her arms around her hubby on New Year’s Day.

“Walkin into 2017 feels good!!” she captioned the shot. “Happy New Year y’all.”

