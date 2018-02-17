‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Split After 14 Years of Marriage

Another Grey’s Anatomy star is calling it quits in his real-life relationship. Actor Eric Dane and Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart are ending their marriage after 14 years together.

According to documents obtained by The Blast on Friday, Gayheart filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court. She is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their children, Billie, 7, and Georgia, 6.

The documents do not list a date of separation, but she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

The 46-year-old Gayheart is also seeking spousal support from the 45-year-old Dane.

Dane and Gayheart’s marriage has been filled with public controversies. In 2009, a sex tape leaked, showing Dane and Gayheart with another woman. Dane also went to rehab in 2011 for an addition to painkillers he developed after a sports injury.

“We’ve all made mistakes. My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca,” Dane told PEOPLE in 2014.

In July 2017, Dane opened up about his battle with clinical depression on the TODAY Show, after taking a break from TNT‘s The Last Ship.

“I was dealing with some depression, which was kind of odd to me,” Dane said last year. “I felt very conflicted about it, because I didn’t feel like I had anything to be depressed about.”

The actor said he decided to contact doctors after he struggled to figure out what he should be depressed about.

“I was seeing these doctors, thinking there was something physically wrong with me because I’d never felt like that,” Dane told Today. “I’d dealt with depression throughout my life, and it was always manageable. I just felt, you know, everybody feels a little blue.”

Gayheart filed for divorce months after Radar Online reported that her sister, Rachel, died at the Hazard ARH Medical Center Hospital in Kentucky after being in jail. A jail administrator could not say why Rachel was in jail, but past tabloid reports claimed she had drug issues in the past.

Gayheart is best known for her roles in the TV shows Earth 2 and Beverly Hills, 90210. She also starred in Scream 2 and Jawbreaker.

Dane starred as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy from 2006 to 2012. He is now the star of TNT’s sci-fi series The Last Ship.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Eric Dane