Emma Watson and Boyfriend William ‘Mack’ Knight Split

Emma Watson and boyfriend William “Mack” Knight have split after dating for nearly two years, Us Weekly reports.

A source confirmed that the duo broke up earlier this year after last being seen together on May 25. When asked, Watson’s rep said, “I’m afraid I don’t comment on my client’s personal life.”

The actress, 27, and business manager, 37, were first seen together in October 2015 when they took in the Broadway musical Hamilton. Both are Ivy League educated, as Watson graduated from Brown University and Knight graduated from Princeton in 2003 with a Bachelor’s in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and received an MBA from Columbia Business School six years ago.

The pair kept their relationship extremely private, something Watson mentioned while speaking to Vanity Fair in February.

“I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways,” she explained.

“I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”

