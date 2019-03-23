Emma Roberts Allegedly Dating ‘Triple Frontier’ Actor Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts is reportedly dating Garrett Hedlund, the actor most recently seen in Netflix‘s Triple Frontier.

Roberts, 28, has been seeing Hedlund on a casual basis, many sources now report. This news comes hand in hand with the bittersweet word that Roberts and Evan Peters, her long-time fiancé, broke up last month. According to a report by E!, the couple called it off on Valentine’s Day.

Roberts has decided not to wallow in her grief alone. She was reportedly seen out with Hedlund this week, and sources soon confirmed that it was a “casual date.” They emphasized that things are in the very early stages, however. Roberts and Hedlund reportedly met in “social settings” as friends first, and are now seeing where things might go.

“They have gone on a few casual dates and are exploring a relationship, but it is definitely not anything serious yet,” the insider said.

The source said that Roberts “really likes Garrett,” but also that they were unlikely to get serious about each other right from the start. They pointed out that it has only been a “few weeks” since her breakup with Peters, and the Scream Queens star will need time to process the ending of her 5-year-long relationship.

“Emma is not one to rush into things and is seeing how things pan out,” they said.

Hedlund played Ben Miller in the recent break-out action film Triple Frontier, along with A-list stars like Ben Affleck and Charlie Hunnam. His resume includes some other huge credits as well, such as a starring role in the upcoming season of Castle Rock on Hulu. The 34-year-old was previously in a long-term relationship with Kirsten Dunst.

Roberts, meanwhile, has some huge things in the works as well. The Scream Queens and American Horror Story star is not resting on her laurels, with a voice role in UglyDolls coming up later this year. She is currently filming The Hunt with Glenn Howerton and Justin Hartley, and has two other movies in pre-production as well.

Roberts was with Peters — known for playing Quicksilver in the latest X-Men line-up — for several years. Representatives for the two actors told reporters that they separated on good terms, and that the split was frankly “a long time coming.”

Roberts and Peters, 32, began dating in 2012. They got engaged the next year, though they never moved forward with the wedding. In 2013 Roberts was arrested for an apparent domestic tiff with Peters, though no charges were filed. In 2015, they broke up briefly before getting back together a few months later.