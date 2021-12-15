Eminem is about to be a father-in-law! The rapper’s daughter Alaina Scott, 28, announced on Monday that she and her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, are engaged. Scott, whom Eminem adopted in 2002, shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside a gallery of images from the romantic proposal, even showing off her engagement ring.

Sharing the news with her followers on Instagram, Scott wrote, “this moment. this life… yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU.” In the accompanying series of images, Moeller could be seen dropping to one knee and popping the question, Scott all smiles, on the rooftop of The Monarch Club in Detroit, Michigan. A second image captured the moments just after the proposal, with Scott and Moeller sharing a kiss. The final image showed a close-up of Scott’s ring, an emerald cut diamond ring with a yellow gold band, which she later revealed on her Instagram Story was from Brilliant Earth.

While details of their relationship remain unclear, the happy couple have been linked for years. The engagement comes after Scott and Moeller celebrated their seventh dating anniversary. Marking the occasion in July, Scott penned a sweet post to her now-fiancé on Instagram, which she shared alongside a loving photo of herself and Moeller sharing an embrace.

“While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same – you are my favorite person,” she wrote. “You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY.”

Alaina is Eminem’s adopted daughter. Her biological mother, Dawn Scott, is the sister of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott. Dawn passed away in 2016 from a suspected drug overdose. Eminem adopted Alaina in 2004, later telling Rolling Stone in 2004 of his relationship with Alaina, “my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.” That same year, the rapper name-dropped Alaina, whom he affectionately refers to as “Lainey” in several of his songs,” in his hit “Mockingbirg,” in which he raps, “And Daddy’s still here, Lainie I’m talking to you too, Daddy’s still here. I like the sound of that, yeah, it’s got a ring to it, don’t it?”