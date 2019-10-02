Meet Eminem’s Adopted Daughters and Hailie Jade’s 2 Stepsisters: Whitney Scott and Alaina Mathers

Every Eminem fan knows about his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, but his two adopted daughters are a little more obscure. The rapper has legally adopted two other girls — Alaina Marie Mathers and Whitney Scott Mathers. As the family grows up, fans are getting to know the girls a little bit better.

Eminem — whose full name is Marshall Mathers — has referenced his adopted daughters in his work as well, particularly his later releases. Alaina, the older of the two, has gotten shout-outs in songs going back as far as “Mockingbird,” which came out in 2004.

While his lyrics have often been personal and confessional, Eminem tends to keep his family out of the spotlight when he can. The rapper is not known for big public appearances or reality TV antics. However, in recent years his daughters have been looking for outlets of their own.

Eminem’s biological daughter, Hailie, is a rising star on Instagram. the 23-year-old has over 1.7 million followers watching her lifestyle posts, documenting her days traveling, vacationing and modeling the latest styles. With this increased exposure for Hailie, it makes sense that fans are curious about Eminem’s other daughters too. While neither of them are pursuing social media stardom just yet, there is some news to report.

Here is what we know about Eminem’s adopted daughters, Alaina and Whitney Mathers.

Relations

While neither girl is Eminem’s biological daughter, both are from his family. Alaina is the rapper’s niece — her biological mother is Dawn Scott, twin sister of Kimberly Anne Scott, Eminem’s ex-wife. This makes her Hailie’s cousin by birth.

Meanwhile, Whitney is actually Kim’s daughter from another relationship. After her divorce from the rapper, Kim had Whitney with Missouri tattoo artist Eric Hatter, according to a report by The Famous People. Hatter and Whitney have reportedly never met, and Eminem has been her father figure for her whole life. He adopted her while Kim was undergoing treatment for drug addiction.

Alaina – Bio

Alaina Marie Mathers is the eldest of Eminem’s three daughters, born on May 3, 1993. She was born Amanda Marie Scott, and is often referred to as “Laney” in Eminem’s songs. She has a twin brother named Parker, but little is known about him. Alaina grew up alongside Hailie as a part of the family, through all of Eminem and Kim’s troubles in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” Eminem said in a 2004 Rolling Stone interview. “Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

The couple reportedly took her in because her biological mother, Dawn, was dealing with a crippling heroin addiction and frequent run-ins with the law. Spock and Christine reports that Alaina’s first name was changed to give her a fresh start after her tragic past.

While she was undoubtedly a part of the family, Alaina reportedly called Eminem “Uncle” growing up.

Whitney – Bio

Whitney Scott Mathers was born on April 16, 2002, and is currently 17 years old. She was born during Eminem and Kim’s first divorce, following their darkest moments in the headlines. In 2001, Eminem was arrested for domestic violence after he reportedly discovered that Kim had been cheating on him. They separated that year, and the following spring, Whitney was born.

Little is known about her biological father, whom The Famous People describe as “on the run for several years.” However, Eminem is effectively the father figure in her life. He adopted Whitney the year she was born, and raised her among Alaina and Hailie.

Eminem and Kim got back together briefly in 2006, though the renewed marriage lasted just one month. Still, Kim has stated publicly that her ex is a good father.

Lyrics About Alaina

Being the oldest, Alaina has gotten many shout-outs in Eminem’s music. The first seems to be in “Mockingbird,” a heartfelt song addressing his daughters directly, where he discusses his plans for moving the family forward during Kim’s drug addiction.

“Laney, uncle’s crazy ain’t he? / Yeah but he loves you girl and you better know it,” he rapped.

Later in the song, he remarked that the two girls are “pretty much” “sisters now,” adding: “And Daddy’s still here, / Laney I’m talking to you too, / Daddy’s still here. / I like the sound of that, yeah, / it’s got a ring to it, don’t it?”

He mentions Alaina again in the very next song on that album, saying: “You are the Kim to my Marshall, you’re the Slim to my Shady / The Dre to my Eminem, the Alaina to my Hailie.”

Lyrics About Whitney

In the years that followed, Eminem typically reserved mention of his daughter for his more soulful songs. In 2006, he released a greatest hits album called Curtain Call, which included just a few new songs. One was “When I’m Gone,” a song where he mentioned Whitney, though not by name.

“That’s when I wake up, alarm clock’s ringin’, there’s birds singin’,” he rapped. “It’s spring and Hailie’s outside swingin’ / I walk right up to Kim and kiss her, tell her I miss her / Hailie just smiles, and winks at her little sister.”

He first mentioned Whitney by name on the confessional “Deja Vu” in 2009, where he narrated his own drug relapse, saying: “I’m going beddy-bye Whitney, baby / good night, Alaina!” and again the following year on the more hopeful “Going Through Changes.”

“Hailie, this one is for you / Whitney and Alaina too,” he said.

Alaina Today

These days, Alaina keeps her private life to herself. There are unverified accounts on Twitter and Instagram in her name, though it can be difficult to tell which ones are real, if any. Many reports say that Alaina graduated from college with a degree in communications.

An article by Nicki Swift claims that Alaina does not live with her adoptive parents anymore, while Spock and Christine claims that she still does. The outlet further says that Alaina does not hold a job, preferring to live off of her dad’s massive music fortune.

Whitney Today

At 17, Whitney is a high school student. She reportedly has excellent grades, and is not allowed to use social media because of the uproar it is likely to cause. However, she has been spotted in some paparazzi photos, often out and about with her older sisters.

Spock and Christine reports that Whitney lives with Eminem, while The Daily Mail says that she lives with Kim. Either way, all three daughters and their parents reportedly live close together, and function as one big family.

There is no word on what Eminem’s youngest daughter has planned for her future.

Why the Secrecy?

Since all three girls are Eminem’s daughters, many fans wonder why there is such a disparity in how often they are mentioned in his music. The rapper seems to have answered this question himself in his 2017 song “Castle,” where he apologized to Hailie for putting so much of her life into his lyrics.

“I said your name but always tried to hide your face,” he wrote. “This game is crazy. I wanted to claim my love for you but damn. I never knew it’d be like this. If I did, I wouldn’t have done it. You ain’t asked for none of this s—. Now you’re being punished?”

While Hailie featured in his lyrics from his very earlier work, Alaina and Whitney joined the family after Eminem was relatively successful, so he had a chance to spare them the publicity of his words. Judging by her relatively private lifestyle, Alaina, at least, appreciates the option.