Elon Musk Is Changing Twitter's Name

Elon Musk has put a new spin on what Twitter will be going forward. According to PEOPLE, Musk teased a change or two on the platform, noting that the iconic Twitter bird logo will be phased out for a new one.

According to Variety, Musk will soon rename Twitter as just X, with a new URL for "X.com" appearing in his profile on the site. "Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he wrote in a late-night post on Saturday. "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make [it] go live worldwide tomorrow." Musk posted a logo for X by Sunday and revealed the new x.com domain name soon after.

The name change has been in the works for a while, apparently while everything else was failing and no longer working properly on Twitter. Also cannot ignore the report that Twitter has lost tons of money since Musk took over. According to Variety, Musk changed the name of Twitter Inc. to X Corp. back in April 2023.

Twitter used the bird logo since 2008, two years after launching in 2006. The current logo was finalized and launched in 2012. Changing the name doesn't seem to do much, but it does seem to fit Musk's peculiarities. "Not sure what subtle clues gave it [away], but I like the letter X," Musk wrote. This also applies to the name of his first child with ex Grimes, X Æ A-XII. The kid goes by the nickname X.

The decision also comes after Musk introduced NBC alum Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO, hoping to use her experience in advertising at the network to fix the platform's downward spiral with advertisers. As Musk shared recently, Twitter still has zero cash flow due to a 50 percent drop in advertisers after Musk purchased the platform.

The big plan to change these fortunes started with the introduction of Twitter Blue, which is a paid tier to become verified on the platform. This $8 fee gave users the blue check confirming they're verified and would later be the open door to Musk sharing ad revenue with Twitter Blue subscribers. Do you still use Twitter or have you moved on?