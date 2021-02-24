Ellie Kemper and Husband Michael Koman: Inside Their Relationship

Ellie Kemper is a familiar face to comedy fans, but some may not even realize that they know her husband Michael Koman as well. Koman is a comedian, writer and producer from San Diego, California. He has worked on projects that are easily as well-known as Kemper's roles on The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Koman began as a stand-up comic before transitioning more into screenwriting — particularly for comedies. He broke into the world TV with sketches on MADtv in 1999. He then immersed himself in the industry, landing a spot as a writer on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Koman worked there for seven years, writing some beloved sketches and even appearing on-screen at times. Koman left O'Brien's show in 2008, and went on to other acclaimed shows. He co-created Eagleheart on Adult Swim, and then Nathan for You on Comedy Central. He worked on other shows at the same time, and following Nathan for You's finale in 2017, he took a job writing for Saturday Night Live. Needless to say, Kemper has been on her own massive rise to prominence in recent years. The Missouri-born actress found her passion for comedy at Princeton, University, and got some of her first TV work on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. She also worked with Koman on Important Things with Demetri Martin and The Colbert Report. Kemper is a writer as well, contributing satirical pieces to The Onion and McSweeney's, as well as more serious writing for The Huffington Post. She got her role on The Office after auditioning for a part on Parks and Rec, which was run by the same writer, Michael Schur. The consistent role put her in the mainstream, and earned her a spot in the movie Bridesmaids in 2011, and more high profile work. View this post on Instagram He looks the same, I've combed my hair #10YearChallenge A post shared by Ellie Kemper (@elliekemper) on Jan 16, 2019 at 10:22am PST These days, Kemper is known for her starring role in Unbreakable Kimmy Schimdt, among many other things. However, many fans know little about the actress' personal life. Here is what we know about Kemper and Koman's family.

Office Romance It is probably fitting to fans that Kemper has a real-life workplace love story, after she was embroiled in a fan-favorite one on The Office. It is not clear when or where she and Koman met, but it was almost certainly on the job, as they worked on many of the same shows and production the late 2000s and beginning of this decade. "Michael is a delight, as you know, so of course my parents like him a lot," Kemper told Conan O'Brien during a 2011 interview, establishing that she and Koman were already pretty serious. As Kemper's profile rose, however, she became impatient for Koman to pop the question.

Proposal Kemper has poked fun at Koman for his "botched" proposals in several interviews over the years. The two got engaged in 2012 and married soon after, and at the time, Kemper appeared on both The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Today Show, where she talked about her fiance's lackluster proposals. "I love my husband," she said on Today in 2017. "Michael, I love you, [but] you did not propose well." "Three times, the subject of marriage came up," she went on to explain. "The first time he was like, 'I don't have the ring, but one day maybe we'll get married. It was weird... I was like, 'Am I supposed to say yes to that?'" The second attempted proposal came with a ring, at least, but Kemper explained she was still unimpressed. "It was this beautiful [ring], his grandmother's ring," she recalled. "He was like, "I'm not asking... I mean, we can get married at some point.' It kept being put off." Finally, Koman made one final effort, but Kemper felt he was still not thinking about timing in the equation. "He asked me as I was leaving for New York from Los Angeles," she said. "He asked me to marry him [and] I got on a plane and left for a week. Again, I love him, but that was not a proposal."

Wedding Regardless of the proposal, the engagement was short-lived. Kemper and Koman tied the knot on July 7, 2012 in New York City, according to a report by PEOPLE. Famous friends including Kristen Wiig and Mindy Kaling were in attendance.

Baby No. 1 Kemper and Koman waited four years to expand their family, but they finally welcomed their first son in July of 2016. James was an instant fan-favorite, and the upbeat Kemper shared some of her precious mommy moments on social media, and on shows like Today. "Now that I';m a mom, when I see a photo of any baby, I know — even if I think the baby is just so-so — you have to react like, 'That's the cutest baby I've ever seen!' Because if anyone doesn't have that response when they see a picture of James, I'd leave," Kemper said on The Today Show the following May.

Ongoing Success The recently-married new parents did not slow their careers in the slightest over the course of these years. Two months after giving birth to James, Kemper was at the 2016 Emmy Awards, basking in her first nomination — outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. Kemper has also been doing more and more movies recently — particularly animated features, where she has lent her voice to The Lego Batman Movie, Smurfs: The Lost Village and, this year, The Secret Life of Pets 2. Her next movie is The Stand-In, an all-star comedy due out some time in 2020. Meanwhile, Koman has accumulated Emmy nominations and other honors as well throughout marriage and parenthood. He still works on SNL and shared in the writing staff's nominations for outstanding writing for a variety series for the last three years in a row.

Religion One point of interest for fans in Kemper and Koman's personal life is religion, since the two both grew up devout in different faiths. Koman is Jewish, while Kemper is a practicing Roman Catholic. In 2016, Kemper explained that she and Koman had agreed to raise their children Roman Catholic in an interview with Stephen Colbert. "He's also Jewish, and he, very gamely, agreed to get married in the Catholic Church, 'cause it meant a lot to me," she said. "Michael and I've been talking about, how will we raise our future children? In what faith? 'Cause we're different faiths. We hadn't really reached a resolution." Kemper revealed that the Catholic priest actually who married them actually took that decision out of their hands during the wedding preparations. He asked a series of question in their vows, including their intentions for raising their children. "Then it was, 'will you raise you children in accordance with the law of the Catholic Church?' I was so worried that Michael, who can't lie … I was so worried [that] he was going to say like, 'I don't know' or something, so I very loudly said, 'I will.' I could hear Michael, like, softly, out of the corner of his mouth go, 'OK.'" "You worked it out," Colbert observed.