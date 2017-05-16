Elle King Reveals She Secretly Got Married, Is Splitting With Husband

Elle King revealed on Instagram Monday that she secretly married boyfriend Andrew Ferguson three weeks after they met in February 2016, and in the same post, she shared that the two are now divorcing.

“We secretly got married 3 weeks after we met on 2/14/2016. It was and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life,” the singer captioned a photo of herself and Ferguson. “This photo was taken today, 5/15/2017.”

King’s relationship previously made headlines after she wrote on Instagram that she had skipped out on her wedding to attend an Eagles of Death Metal concert in Seattle in April. In her latest post, she revealed that that day was supposed to be her and Ferguson’s big wedding ceremony.

“My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost,” she continued. “He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend. As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves. I love you. You’ll always have my heart. You’ll always be my first husband.”

“Please be respectful of our emotions and our space during this time,” King concluded. “Everybody thought I lost my mind and I did. So, be kind.”

