‘Happy Endings’ Star Eliza Coupe Served With Divorce Papers From Darin Olien

Eliza Coupe and Darin Olien appear to be ending their four-year marriage, as reports have surfaced that he filed for divorce on Monday, according to Yahoo!

Coupe is best known for her roles on Happy Endings, Quantico, Scrubs and Casual. She is currently working as the leading role of Tiger in the Hulu program, Future Man. Olien is a fitness guru and is often promoting his line of plant powered super foods on the SuperLife.com website.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair were married in December 2014, just a short time after her first divorce was finalized. Coupe was previously married to her acting coach and professional puppeteer, Randall Whittinghill, from December 2007 through June 2013.

Leaked documents did not indicate what, if any, support Olien would be requesting from Coupe. Her previous relationship ended with her paying out $306,000 as a one-time settlement plus an additional $7,000 per month for the subsequent two years.

There should be a relatively easy process of uncoupling as the two do not have children together to take into consideration.

Each had taken a break from posting about the other on social media, though their last posts did not seem to tip a hand that the relationship was taking a turn.

Coupe’s Instagram account last featured Olien back in January.

She captioned the photo, “#MCM on this tree hugger…kisser. #ifitsatreeitaintcheatin #realmenlovethenvironment #haterscanhatebutlovewins #superman #supertree #superlife.”

Olien, likewise, did not feature Coupe frequently, but the last photo with the pair was on Valentine’s Day when he captioned a photo with, “Happy Love Day! #EveryDay Thanks for the Love day everyday @theelizacoupe.”

The divorce announcement was preceded by a cryptic quote from Coupe.

“Anything that annoys you is teaching you patience. Anyone who abandons you is teaching you how to stand up on your own two feet. Anything that angers you is teaching you forgiveness and compassion,” the message reads. “Anything that has power over you is teaching you how to take your power back. Anything you hate is teaching you unconditional love. Anything you fear is teaching you courage to overcome your fear. Anything you can’t control is teaching you how to let go.”