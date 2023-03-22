Dylan Sprouse Just Got Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Dylan Sprouse. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum is set to be married after he dropped to one knee and popped the question to Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Barbara Palvin, his girlfriend of five years. A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight Tuesday that Sprouse, 30, and Palvin, 29, are engaged. The happy couple has not publicly confirmed the news themselves.

At this time, details of the engagement remain unclear, but ET's source shared, "Dylan and Barbara are engaged. They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy." The source did not reveal when or how the engagement went down, but added of the couple, "They're always very in love with one another and by each other's sides, but they're even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together."

(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The reported engagement news comes shortly after the couple found themselves at the center of engagement rumors earlier in March after Palvin showed up to the Mammoth Film festival wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger. Palvin did not don the ring during her red carpet appearance, but she was spotted with it later in the night. Representatives for the couple did not address the rumors, nor did Sprouse or Palvin.

The happy couple has been an item since 2018, with romance sparking a year after they first met at a party in 2017. Sprouse told W Magazine in 2019 that after Palvin followed him on social media, he "was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months." Palvin finally responded just as Sprouse was heading to China for a six-month shoot. The pair ended up meeting up in China for their first date before officially beginning to date in June 2018, and they have been inseparable since.

In October 2021, Sprouse sweetly opened up about his future with Palvin when marking her birthday. On Instagram, the actor wrote, "Very proud and excited to be on this journey with you. You grow greater with each passing year and I can't wait to see what this new chapter holds for us. I'll save the mushy stuff for when I see you after filming."