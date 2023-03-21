News Anchor Engaged, Shares Photos From Romantic Proposal

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for ABC57 News anchor Summer Horan. The South Bend, Indiana-based news anchor is engaged after her boyfriend Brian Harter dropped to one knee and popped the question during a trip to the grotto at Notre Dame on Christmas Eve.

Horan shared the exciting news of her engagement on Christmas Day by posting several adorable snapshots from the moment to Instagram. According to ABC57 News, Horan and her now-fiancé were visiting the grotto, a reproduction of the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Lourdes, France, on Notre Dame's campus after Christmas Eve mass at St. Joe Parish in South Bend. It was after the couple lit a candle together that Harter dropped to one knee and proposed. Sharing the news with her followers, Horan wrote, "I can't wait to marry the love of my life. It's official-WE'RE ENGAGED!! I love you forever, Brian Christopher."

Horan and Harter decided not to keep the news a secret for long. The couple went on to share news of their engagement with family later on Christmas Eve. As the family posed for a family picture, all smiles for the camera, Horan excitedly announced during the countdown, "1, 2, 3, we're engaged!" The news prompted surprised and excited expressions and plenty of excited screams. Reflecting on the moment on Instagram, Horan wrote, "Think we shocked them? Brian proposed Christmas Eve at the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, Notre Dame And how would a journalist share the news? On camera of course! We're blessed to be loved by family with the biggest hearts & BEST reactions."

Horan and Harter met almost 2 years ago through former ABC57 photographer Kyle Smith. Now engaged, the couple are already planning for their big day, which Horan revealed to ABC57 News will take place in September 2023. Horan and Harter's engagement news was met with plenty of congratulations. Commenting on her initial post announcing the relationship status update, one person wrote, "We are just beyond excited for you both. Congrats, our friends," with somebody else commenting, "This is perfection. Biggest congratulations to you both."

Horan, a Granger, Indiana native, attended Indiana University Bloomington. After graduating from college with a Journalism degree and specialization in News Reporting and Editing, along with a minor in Sociology, she joined the ABC57 News team in August of 2019.