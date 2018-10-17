‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals When She and Fiance Matthew Lawrence Will Marry

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have weddings on their mind.

After putting a ring on their relationship in May, the Dancing With the Stars professional dancer and the Boy Meets World actor are already in wedding planning mode, and are reportedly working out the date for the big day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We don’t plan on getting married until 2019,” the professional dancer told Us Weekly. “So just one thing for me, I’m really bad at multitasking.”

While a wedding may not be in the near future, that doesn’t mean that the newly engaged couple hasn’t already begun to talk about the big day. In August, Burke revealed that she and her Boy Meets World actor fiancé were considering a destination wedding.

“We wanted a destination wedding, but then we got the family members in our ear, like, ‘How dare you? That’s so selfish!’” she said. “You know how it is.”

Although details regarding the ceremony haven’t been nailed down, talk of it has certainly swirled on the set of Dancing With the Stars.

“Totally,” Burke said regarding whether or not her DWTS castmates will be invited. “This is why I wanted a destination wedding but that’s not happening … yes, of course, [they’ll be invited.] I mean this is my family.”

“Actually, I did meet Matt here, in this ballroom, back in Season 3 when his brother [Joey] introduced me to him,” she continued. “So, of course, I have to invite them.”

After that initial meeting in 2006, Burke and Lawrence dated for a year starting in 2007 before calling it off in February 2008. In February 2017 they reunited.

“When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to this world. Now we are both adults and feel balanced,” Burke has said. “He’s such a great guy. He’s so normal, considering we’re in this crazy business. It’s so nice to be able to come home to him and turn Netflix on and order Postmates. He’s someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with.”

Since reuniting last year, the couple put their relationship in full throttle, with Lawrence popping the question to Burke on her 34th birthday in May at the Montage in Laguna Beach, California.

While the couple admitted that their quick engagement stemmed from their wish to start a family soon, Burke currently has her hands – and feet – busy with Dancing With the Stars season 27, where she is partnered with Juan Pablo Di Pace.