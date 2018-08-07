‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals New Details on Upcoming Wedding to Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are already in wedding planning mode!

The Dancing With the Stars pro opened up to E! News Tuesday about her and the Boy Meets World actor’s plans to wed after the two announced their engagement in May.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two haven’t nailed down details yet, but are planning on getting married about this time next year, she said.

“We wanted a destination wedding, but then we got the family members in our ear, like, ‘How dare you? That’s so selfish!’” she said. “You know how it is.”

She also dished on how she and Lawrence reconnected romantically a decade after they first broke up. The two met in 2006 through Lawrence’s brother Joey Lawrence, who competed on the third season of Dancing With the Stars. Burke and Lawrence dated for a year starting in 2007 before calling it off in February 2008.

“He has been someone I’ve thought about over the last decade,” she said, “and I just knew.” She revealed her sister even texted Lawrence around Christmas soon before the couple reunited, saying that if he responded, the two were meant to be.

“He responded right away and we had dinner,” Burke said. “I was like, ‘That’s it! Put a ring on it!’”

Her family was immediately supportive of the two getting back together, she said, which is partly how she knew he was “The One.”

“Oh, I just knew…My family loves Matt,” she said. “They were like, ‘What happened to Matt?’”

Burke has been open about her relationship with the former Disney star, even before the two decided to tie the knot.

“When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to this world,” she said of why the relationship didn’t work initially in a 2017 PEOPLE interview. “Now we are both adults and feel balanced.”

He provides a sense of normalcy for her crazy life as a professional dancer and reality television star, she added.

“He’s such a great guy. He’s so normal, considering we’re in this crazy business,” she said. “It’s so nice to be able to come home to him and turn Netflix on and order Postmates. He’s someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Dancing With the Stars: Junior premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 on ABC.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Cheryl Burke