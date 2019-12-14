Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Was Hesitant to Remarry After Divorce

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently married longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a private ceremony in Kauai after proposing just three days prior. However, he got candid in an interview with WSJ Magazine where he opened up about after his first divorce involving ex Dany Garcia, Johnson admits he was a little hesitant to tie the knot again, admitting “my divorce did a number on me.”

“I think so yeah,” he responded when asked if his first divorce was the reason he took so long to propose to now-wife Hashian, considering the two started dating in 2007. “My divorce did a number on me. I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient: ‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no presh.”

The moment they met, the Jumanji actor admits there were immediate sparks.

“Within 30 seconds, I thought, ‘Wow, this girl’s stunning,” he recalls. Despite their immediate attraction, they both were coming off difficult splits and were super protective of their hearts at the time, so it did take a little while before they were comfortable to let each other in. Johnson was in the middle of a divorce with Garcia and Hashian — who at the time was an event planner for a party at one of the 47-year-old’s movies — “was just coming off a big breakup, too.”

However, in 2015, the two announced their first child together, their daughter Jasmine and their second daughter Tiana, three years later in 2018. Johnson also shares his first daughter Simone with Garcia.

While Johnson lives so much of his life in the public eye, he was thrilled that he and Hashian were able to enjoy some privacy during their wedding ceremony.

“We had full security detail in case there were helicopters,” Johnson admitted. “But there was no press, no paparazzi. No one knew. I was shocked but so grateful. My life is so loud and noisy; the fact that it was quiet was a big win.”

Only nine adults were invited total, and their daughters dressed up as flower girls!

Johnson is current on his press tour with Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Kevin Hart and apparently having an absolute ball with it. In a hilarious clip that was shared via social media, highlighting moments of their interview process, Johnson answers one of the questions saying, “Press junkets will never EVER be the same after me and my brother [Kevin Hart]. It’s non-stop hard work, but no one has more fun than us.”

Hart added, “The amount of fun that we have on these press junkets is unreal…Non stop laughter with this guy…” before continuing with, “I’m still laughing.”