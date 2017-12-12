Dwayne Johnson Expecting Second Child: ‘Grateful for This Blessing’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced on Monday that he and girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child. He said the baby will be a girl, joining 2-year-old Jasmine.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. Only dude,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star added. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Johnson also has a daughter from his marriage to Dany Garcia. The 16-year-old Simone Garcia Johnson was named the 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador.

This caps off a joyous holiday season for The Rock. Not only does Jasmine celebrate her second birthday this month, but his new film hits theaters. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle opens on Dec. 20.