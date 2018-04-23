‘West Wing’ Alum Dule Hill Marries Jazmyn Simon

Dule Hill and Jazmyn Simon have finally tied the knot, and the two actors shared the news on Instagram on Monday.

Hill is best known for his starring roles on The West Wing and Psych, while Simon is on Ballers. Both of them posted the same candle-lit wedding photo on Monday afternoon, announcing their marriage to the world.

“If I could speak all the languages of all the lands throughout the world, I still would not be able to find the words to express the fullness of my love for you @JazmynSimon,” Hill wrote, adding the hashtags, “#SimonSaysHill …No… #SimonSAIDHill.”

Simon used the same alternating hashtags, adding “Eternal love for you @dulehill.”

The hashtag “Simon Says Hill” contains more photos from the wedding, mostly dated from Saturday, April 21. There are also several shots of the bridal shower.

Last week, Simon posted photos from the couple’s engagement, exactly one year after Hill had proposed. She included a heartfelt love note to the actor.

“One year ago today, you asked me to marry you,” she wrote. “If you asked me 1,000 more times, I would give you 1,000 more yes’s! You are my absolute dream come true and I thank God EVERY day for you, your love, your support, your patience, and your kindness. Lord knows marrying me will require patience. I love you my King. And I can’t wait to marry you.”

Hill is best known for his roles on Psych and also The West Wing as Charlie Young, the personal assistant and “body man” of fictional President Jed Bartlett. He took on the role for seven season, from 1999 to 2006. The series has been back in the headlines lately, as many cast members and the show’s creator, Aaron Sorkin, have discussed the possibility of a reboot.

“Sterling K. Brown as the president, and there’s some kind of jam, an emergency, a very delicate situation involving the threat of war or something, and [President] Bartlet [played by Martin Sheen], long since retired, is consulted in the way that Bill Clinton used to consult with Nixon,” Sorkin said, pitching the idea in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Many other cast members have thrown their hats in the ring, including Bradley Whitford, who recently starred in last year’s Get Out, and Elisabeth Moss, now the lead in Handmaid’s Tale. Martin Sheen also expressed interest.

Hill has only commented on the reboot idea in one tweet, writing “Well, Well, Well… #WhatsNext?” alongside an article about the possibility. The actor is currently filling a role on Suits, but West Wing fans hope he could find time in his schedule.