‘Duck Dynasty’s’ Willie Robertson’s Daughter Ties the Knot

So excited to celebrate @rebeccalorobertson & John Reed! Such a beautiful wedding! #loflinwedding #loflinweddedwife A photo posted by Melanie Luttrell (@melanieluttrell) on Dec 3, 2016 at 6:29pm PST

Excuse us as we hold back tears at the sight of Willie Robertson walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding.

Duck Dynasty‘s daughter Rebecca Lo Robertson has officially tied the knot with John Reed Loflin in Mexico.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to E! News, the bride opted for a bohemian-inspired wedding gown made by Sherri Hill with flowers dangling from her bouquet.

Pictures of the special day have already begun to surface on the internet. Sadie Robertson shared a family picture saying, “WOW WOW WOW what a wedding every single moment was just absolutely priceless. I will cherish the memories forever! I love seeing my family grow.”

12.3.16 👰🏽🌴❤️ #bestdayofmylife #loflinweddedwife A video posted by Rebecca Robertson (@rebeccalorobertson) on Dec 3, 2016 at 11:44pm PST

Before the big moment, Rebecca took some time to thank her family and friends for coming out to share their love at the rehearsal dinner saying, “Surrounded by people we love. tonight was truly magical #reheasaldinner #loflinweddedwife.”

Surrounded by people we love. tonight was truly magical ✨✨ #reheasaldinner #loflinweddedwife A photo posted by Rebecca Robertson (@rebeccalorobertson) on Dec 2, 2016 at 10:10pm PST

The two got engaged last year during New Years after knowing each other for about two years. Rebecca says she leaned on her family when it came to wedding planning – especially picking out her dress.

“It was incredible and I loved having them all there to help me. It was crazy, it actually seemed like we were all on the same page, and that doesn’t usually happen in our family!”

Congratulations to the happy couple!