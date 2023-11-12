Tisha Campbell Hilariously Uncovers Her Late Dad's Adult Movie Collection

Tisha Campbell, the Martin alum and longtime actress, recently made a surprising discovery in her late father's home. According to TMZ, Campbell posted the humorous clip to Instagram showing how she and her family were taking a look through his belongings. Clifton Campbell passed away on Nov. 1, a situation that is always hard to comprehend and live after.

But for the family, they got a final chance to enjoy a laugh due to their father's large collection of adult movies. "The last time I was here, I said, 'Dad, let's get rid of this. Why do you even have this? Nobody even does DVDs anymore,'" Campbell says in the hilarious clip. "[He said], 'Nope, you can not take my DVD player.' Now we know why, you nasty ass. Look at this."

Campbell goes through the discs her father had been collecting, laughing with her family as she read through the titles. We're not sure if you can repeat the titles, but Campbell did have the right frame of mind in the caption of the post.

"Mourning and Memorials are always hard but it's nice when one can find moments of levity and laughter with the family," she added. "My dad would've loved this!!!! Hope this makes someone smile. Love on each other y'all and laugh often. Thank you daddy for helping me appreciate every single moment."

Some fans did point out that her father would be haunting her for exposing his collection for all to see, but that's just some fun. In the end, this is a helpful way to navigate grief.

'My Wife and Kids': Tisha Campbell Reunites With On-Screen Daughter Jennifer Freemanhttps://t.co/u8evjRlYhz — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) October 28, 2022

Campbell has had an eventful few years before the loss of her father. She accused her husband Duane Martin of domestic violence back in 2019. The couple divorced after 21 years together, finalizing their divorce in December 2020. The same year, Campbell put any rumors of rivalry or fractured relationships with former co-star Martin Lawrence by reconciling.

"Regardless of the past or any misrepresentation of it In the press, I have nothin' but love for Tisha then and now. We are good and always will be!" Lawrence wrote at the time.