Drake and Bella Hadid Done After He Ghosted Her

After Drake threw Bella Hadid an extravagant 21st birthday party last month, there were instantly rumors of a romance between the two. However, that’s now over since the two are reportedly not even talking after he “basically ghosted her.”

“Things ended over text when he basically ghosted her,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday. They are “no longer talking.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another source said there was nothing serious between Hadid and the 31-year-old “Hotline Bling” singer, as they were just friends. But another source told Us Weekly they were dating.

Rumors of a romance between the two friends started after Drake threw a lavish birthday party for Hadid.

“[Drake] planned it and paid for everything,” a source told Us Weekly on Oct. 10.

Hadid dated The Weeknd for two years before they broke-up in November 2016. On Oct. 25, Page Six reported that The Weeknd and Drake were “feuding” over the supermodel.

“They both hang in the same Toronto crew and now they’re having to pick sides. The Weeknd performed and people on Drake’s side were like, ‘I can’t show up to that . . . Got to have allegiance,’” an insider told Page Six. “They aren’t getting along right now . . . The groups are beefing because [Drake] broke the bro code. They 100 percent hooked up.”

Coincidentally, Drake’s own birthday party in November 2016 sparked romance rumors with Taylor Swift when Swift attended. Hadid was reportedly not at Drake’s birthday party this year.

Photo credit: Getty Images / WireImage