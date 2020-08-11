Dr. Phil's Son Jordan McGraw and Fiance Morgan Stewart Expecting Their First Child

✖

Over a month after they announced their engagement, Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw, who is the son of Dr. Phil McGraw, shared even more exciting news on Instagram. On Monday, Stewart took to Instagram in order to announce that she and McGraw were expecting their first child together. Not only did they announce that they were expecting, but they also revealed the sex of their baby by showcasing a cute video from their gender reveal celebration.

In the clip, McGraw can be seen popping a balloon to reveal pink confetti, meaning that the couple is set to welcome a baby girl. "She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed," Stewart captioned the post. McGraw announced the news on his own Instagram account, posting the same video and captioning it with, "Been practicing my dad jokes for years." The pair also released a statement to E! News about their exciting news, telling the publication, "We are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her!"

Both of McGraw's parents, Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw, were present for the gender reveal, per E! News. On Instagram, Robin posted a photo of herself, her husband, her son, and future daughter-in-law in order to celebrate the happy occasion. She wrote, "It’s official!!! We’re having another grand baby!!! It’s a precious girl!!! We love you Jordan and Morgan." McGraw and Stewart's baby news comes a little over a month after they announced that they were engaged. At the time, the pair both took to Instagram to showcase the diamond sparkler on Stewart's ring finger.

Back in March, Stewart confirmed that she and McGraw were dating, per PEOPLE. She also shared that they had been dating for three months at that point. According to the E! personality, she and McGraw actually dated about a decade ago and they recently connected once again. "We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up because he was like, 'I'm not down with you, b—tch,'" Stewart explained. "And then I was like 'Fine, whatever, I'm over you, I don't care.' And then I went on obviously to have another relationship." She added, "Then the past year we got back together. Isn't that cute? He was persistent and I was like, 'all right.'"