Dove Cameron Confirms Engagement to Popular Rock Musician

Dove Cameron rang in the new year with a literal ring.

The former Disney star has confirmed her engagement to Måneskin lead vocalist Damiano David.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cameron took to Instagram on Jan. 3 to share some sweet pictures of her and her beau and showing off a shiny new on her ring finger. “my favorite part of being alive,” she wrote with a ring emoji. “happy new year.”

The official announcement comes just over two months after TMZ reported that the “Hello My Old Lover” singer, 30, and the Italian rock star, 27, were getting hitched. Cameron, whose real name is Chloe Hosterman, and David were spotted arm-in-arm in Sydney, Australia, and she was flashing a ring. The duo celebrated their two-year anniversary in early October and have not been shy about showing off their love, whether at red carpet events or on social media.

Many of Cameron’s famous friends took to the comments of her Instagram post to share their congratulatory wishes, including Descendants director and choreographer Kenny Ortega, who wrote, “Wha Wha Wha What? Holy Moly! Congratulations Dove.” Her Descendants co-star Brenna D’Amico commented, “Oh my goodness!!! CONGRATS! You beautiful humans!”

Former Little Mix member Perrie Edwards excitedly wrote, “OMG CONGRATULATIONS” with four loudly crying emojis, while Cameron’s sister, vocal coach Claire Hosterman, had a very sweet message for her sister and future brother-in-law. “No words for how happy I am. I couldn’t imagine a more loving, honorable, healthy, safe, kind person for my sister. You are perfect for each other. Welcome to the family, @damianodavid,” she wrote with three heart emojis.

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Dove Cameron is best known for her roles as twin sisters Liv and Maddie Rooney on all four seasons of the Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie, as well as Mal, Maleficent’s daughter, in the original trilogy of the popular Disney musical franchise Descendants. She has also been seen in Love Me Dead, Big Nate, Schmigadoon!, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Hairspray Live! Up next, she will be starring in the Prime mystery drama 56 Days with Avan Jogia, premiering on Feb. 18.

On the music side, she released her debut EP, Alchemical: Volume 1 in 2023. Her latest singles include “Hello My Old Lover,” “Whatever You Like,” “Rome,” and “French Girls.” Cameron also opened for Dua Lipa on her Radical Optimism Tour in England and Ireland in June.

Damiano David is the frontman of Måneskin, which also consists of bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio. The band came in second place on Season 11 of The X Factor in Italy in 2017, and went on to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 for Italy with “Zitti e buoni.” In 2023, Måneskin was nominated for the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2023.